Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $12,017.50 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $12,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $11,742.50.

On Friday, March 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $11,825.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $11,797.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $11,935.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $11,357.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $12,127.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $91.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Reading International by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Reading International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

