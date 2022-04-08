Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rayonier have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Also, the 2022 earnings estimate revision indicates a favorable outlook for the stock. Rayonier owns a portfolio of timberlands in some of the most productive timber-growing regions of the U.S. South, the Pacific Northwest and New Zealand. With solid balance sheet strength, Rayonier retains its focus on adding high-quality timberlands to its portfolio through strategic acquisitions. It announced the acquisition of 66,800 acres in Texas and Georgia. Located in the highly productive areas of Texas and Georgia, with a mature age-class distribution, the acquisition helps in the growth of Rayonier’s scale in strong timber markets. However, cut-throat competition in the market from national and local players plus substitutes and exposure to foreign markets pose challenges.”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RYN opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. Rayonier has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

