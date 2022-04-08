Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 20,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $326.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

