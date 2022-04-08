Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 903 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

