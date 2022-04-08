Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 695 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 593,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.41. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

