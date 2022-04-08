Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 150 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $146.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.82. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.