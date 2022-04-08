Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $156.91 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $153.84 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.13.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

