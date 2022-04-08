Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SAP were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SAP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.14 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

