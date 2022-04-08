Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

NYSE TRP opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 189.33%.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.