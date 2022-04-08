Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ABB were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of ABB by 48.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.77.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

