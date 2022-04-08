Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,766 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Horizon by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Horizon by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $17,206,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 285.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 719,319 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.18.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

