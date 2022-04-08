Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 134 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.39 and a 200-day moving average of $219.68. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

