Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 131 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in DTE Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.44. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

