Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $63.59 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

