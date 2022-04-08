Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,308.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 389,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $103.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.