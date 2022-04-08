Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,041 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $383,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 59.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $241.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $243.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.33.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

