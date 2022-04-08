Raymond James Trims Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Target Price to $11.50

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

DNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.82.

DNA opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,693,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

