Raymond James Reiterates C$25.00 Price Target for Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN)

Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.94.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

