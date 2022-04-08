Raymond James Lowers Enviva (NYSE:EVA) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

EVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.88.

Get Enviva alerts:

NYSE:EVA opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva’s payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Enviva by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

About Enviva (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.