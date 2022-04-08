Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BCBNF opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Base Carbon has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $0.61.

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

