Raymond James Analysts Give Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) a C$23.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.90.

TSE:OR opened at C$17.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.51. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

