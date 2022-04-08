Raydium Market Cap Hits $291.70 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00006975 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $291.70 million and approximately $29.30 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,195,615 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

