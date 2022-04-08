Ratio Oil Explorations (1992) – Limited Partnership (OTC:RTEXF) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ratio Oil Explorations (1992) – Limited Partnership (OTC:RTEXF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RTEXF stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Ratio Oil Explorations has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Ratio Oil Explorations (1992) Â- Limited Partnership engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

