Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RRC. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.44.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 269.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 888,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.