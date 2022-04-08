Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RL. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $50,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after buying an additional 421,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,563,000 after buying an additional 208,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after buying an additional 188,993 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $104.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

