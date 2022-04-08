Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.62. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 5,168 shares trading hands.
RXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.
The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
