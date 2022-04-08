Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.62. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 5,168 shares trading hands.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

