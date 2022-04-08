Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.44. 8,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,898. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

