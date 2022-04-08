Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $11.91 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 153,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

