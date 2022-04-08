Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 191,367 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 342.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,367 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vontier were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,347,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vontier by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after buying an additional 1,458,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7,133.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 985,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 49.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,900,000 after buying an additional 617,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. 9,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,761. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

