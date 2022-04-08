Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 108,474 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,588 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,474 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in UiPath were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,102,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,705.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,141 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 527,641 shares during the period. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of UiPath stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $20.15. 117,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,002,478. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion and a PE ratio of -12.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

