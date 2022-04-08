Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,601,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $249.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.89 and a 200-day moving average of $240.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

