Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $7.41 Million Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

NYSE HII traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

