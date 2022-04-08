Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $8.37 Million in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 115,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,458,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,746,000 after buying an additional 370,606 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,058,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,314,000 after buying an additional 198,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 751.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 82,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. 2,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,830. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

