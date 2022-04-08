Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217,415 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,291,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $40,454,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $14,451,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 716,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,359,000 after purchasing an additional 224,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $8,040,000.

EWL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,195. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $53.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

