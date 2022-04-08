Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1,008.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,689 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 614,462 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,014,000 after buying an additional 566,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,571,000 after purchasing an additional 277,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.04.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

