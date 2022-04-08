Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 156.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.28. 1,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,540. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.