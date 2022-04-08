Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 1.84% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of EWN stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,542. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.