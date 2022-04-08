Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 186,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of SEI Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

