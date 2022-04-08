Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 86,271 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 249.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 164,742 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,360 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 60.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 888,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,800 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

ZIM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 66,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $17.00 dividend. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 114.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

