Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 18,162 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,140,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $479.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $391.28 and a 12 month high of $490.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.82.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

