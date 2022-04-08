Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 102,270 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 273.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 102,270 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TRGP remained flat at $$75.90 on Friday. 5,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,540. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $78.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,272.61%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.