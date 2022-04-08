Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.31. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

