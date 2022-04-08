Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $401.58

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.58 ($5.27) and traded as low as GBX 356 ($4.67). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.79), with a volume of 14,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 377.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 400.71. The stock has a market cap of £170.30 million and a P/E ratio of 35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile (LON:QTX)

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segments, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

