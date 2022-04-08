Quark (QRK) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $15,526.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,023,187 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.