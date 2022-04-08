Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Down 9.2%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.35. 15,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,051,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.
In other news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,236 over the last quarter.
About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
