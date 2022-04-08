Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Down 9.2%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.35. 15,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,051,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

In other news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,236 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.