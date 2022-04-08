Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $21.64 million and $37,907.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,516.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.63 or 0.07527366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.16 or 0.00260042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.34 or 0.00763723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00095897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00517692 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.00395241 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,143,198 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

