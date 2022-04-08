QUAI DAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $214,486.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $214,486.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.29 or 0.07535072 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,443.80 or 1.00098681 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

