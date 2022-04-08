Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 741 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Eaton by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.47.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

