Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 195 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.29. The company had a trading volume of 149,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,632. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

