Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 17,900 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 96,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.7% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 172,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,575,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

